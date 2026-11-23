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COLOMBO – Sri Lanka fined four Chinese nationals a record total of US$230,000 (S$297,000) on Nov 23 for illegally removing 41 species of wildlife from a UNESCO World Heritage-listed protected rainforest, officials said.

Among the species seized were garden lizards, frogs, snails, butterflies and several species of scorpion.

The group, three men and a woman, was arrested two weeks ago in the island’s south-western Sinharaja forest, with more than 150 live animals and an equal number of dead specimens.

UNESCO describes Sinharaja as Sri Lanka’s “last viable area of primary tropical rainforest”, home to more than half of the country’s endemic mammal and butterfly species, as well as numerous insects, reptiles and rare amphibians.

Magistrate Priyangika Dissanayake ordered each to pay 19.1 million rupees (S$74,180), bringing the total to 76.4 million rupees, or face 125 years and six months each in jail if they failed to pay.

The magistrate, sitting in the nearby town of Kalawana, also ordered that about 150 live animals seized by the authorities be returned to the wild.

Wildlife ranger Nadeesha Muthukelum, who conducted the raid and prosecuted the case, told AFP news agency it was the highest fine ever imposed for biopiracy in the country.

Court officials said one of the accused paid the fine and was released, while the other three were taken to prison after failing to pay immediately.

Equipment seized from the group was also confiscated and ordered to be sent to a wildlife museum highlighting conservation efforts and the threats posed by poaching.

It was not immediately clear what the group had planned to do with the wildlife.

Wildlife trade monitor TRAFFIC, which battles the smuggling of wild animals and plants, warned in 2025 of a surge in trafficking in the wider South Asia region driven by the exotic pet trade.

Foreigners convicted of biopiracy are usually fined and jailed if they fail to pay.

In February 2020, three Russian men were arrested for attempting to collect and smuggle hundreds of endemic insects and exotic plants, and were eventually fined 8.65 million rupees. AFP