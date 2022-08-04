Sri Lanka crisis an opportunity for more democratic, inclusive gov't, says Blinken

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken made the remarks in Cambodia. PHOTO: AFP
PHNOM PENH (REUTERS) - Sri Lanka is in a moment of challenge and crisis but has an opportunity to create a more democratic and inclusive government, United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Thursday (Aug 4).

Mr Blinken made the remarks in Cambodia at the start of a meeting with his Sri Lankan counterpart Ali Sabry, who said his country appreciates the US role in securing support from the International Monetary Fund.

The two were meeting on the sidelines of a regional gathering in Cambodia.

