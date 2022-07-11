Sri Lanka Cabinet 'to quit once deal on unity government is reached'

The Prime Minister's Office said current ministers were ready to hand over power once an all-party government is formed. PHOTO: REUTERS
COLOMBO, SRI LANKA (REUTERS) - Sri Lanka's entire Cabinet will resign once an agreement is reached to form an all-party government, as the authorities try to overcome a political crisis triggered by a deep economic one.

"All the ministers who participated in the discussion were of the opinion that, as soon as there is an agreement to form an all-party government, they are ready to hand over their responsibilities to that government," the office of Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, who has already offered to quit, said on Monday (July 11),

