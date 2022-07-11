Sri Lanka Cabinet 'to quit once deal on unity government is reached'

COLOMBO, SRI LANKA (REUTERS) - Sri Lanka's entire Cabinet will resign once an agreement is reached to form an all-party government, as the authorities try to overcome a political crisis triggered by a deep economic one.

"All the ministers who participated in the discussion were of the opinion that, as soon as there is an agreement to form an all-party government, they are ready to hand over their responsibilities to that government," the office of Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, who has already offered to quit, said on Monday (July 11),