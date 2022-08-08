Sri Lanka asks China to defer visit of survey ship after India's objection

COLOMBO • Sri Lanka has asked China to defer the planned visit of a Chinese survey ship to the country after an objection from India, a government source told Reuters yesterday.

The Chinese research and survey vessel, Yuan Wang 5, was still on its way to Sri Lanka's Hambantota port. It is scheduled to arrive on Thursday, according to shipping data from Refinitiv.

Indian media reports said that New Delhi was worried the vessel would be used to spy on its activities and that it had lodged a complaint with Colombo.

New Delhi worries that the Chinese-built and leased port of Hambantota will be used by China as a military base in India's backyard.

The US$1.5 billion (S$2.07 billion) port is near the main shipping route from Asia to Europe.

China's foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment yesterday.

Last week, a spokesman for the Sri Lankan government said the ship was stopping at Hambantota only for refuelling.

China is one of Sri Lanka's biggest lenders and has also financed airports, roads and railways in the country, unsettling India.

As Sri Lanka battles its worst economic crisis in seven decades, India this year has provided it with nearly US$4 billion in support.

Diplomatic relations between India and China have been strained since clashes in 2020 between their troops in the Ladakh region.

At least 20 Indian and four Chinese soldiers were killed in the fighting, which led to a massive build-up of troops on both sides.

New Delhi's foreign ministry last week said that it will closely monitor "any bearing on India's security and economic interests and take all necessary measures to safeguard them".

Foreign security analysts describe the Yuan Wang 5 as one of China's latest space-tracking ships, used to monitor satellite, rocket and intercontinental ballistic missile launches.

Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe had assured political party leaders on Friday that the controversial visit will not go ahead.

Earlier last week, Colombo appeared to brush aside Indian concerns, saying the vessel was coming only to refuel and replenish supplies and would not undertake any work in Sri Lankan waters.

India objected strongly when two Chinese submarines berthed in Sri Lanka in 2014.

Former president Gotabaya Rajapaksa, whose brother Mahinda Rajapaksa borrowed heavily from China while president from 2005 to 2015, was forced to resign last month over Sri Lanka's worst-ever economic crisis, which is ongoing.

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE