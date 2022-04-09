Sri Lanka appoints new central bank chief amid crisis

A new governor was appointed to Sri Lanka's central bank in the midst of the country's worst economic crisis that has precipitated citizen protests against the ruling government under the Rajapaksa brothers.

Mr P. Nandalal Weerasinghe, a career central banker with experience in monetary policy and foreign exchange reserve management, has the unenviable job of handling the intolerable double-digit inflation, raising interest rates and increasing dollar reserves so that the country can buy essentials and repay international debt.