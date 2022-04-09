Sri Lanka appoints new central bank chief amid crisis

He has to handle double-digit inflation, raise interest rates and increase dollar reserves

India Correspondent In Colombo
Updated
Published
7 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

A new governor was appointed to Sri Lanka's central bank in the midst of the country's worst economic crisis that has precipitated citizen protests against the ruling government under the Rajapaksa brothers.

Mr P. Nandalal Weerasinghe, a career central banker with experience in monetary policy and foreign exchange reserve management, has the unenviable job of handling the intolerable double-digit inflation, raising interest rates and increasing dollar reserves so that the country can buy essentials and repay international debt.

Already a subscriber? 

Dive deeper at $0.99/month

Want more exclusives, sharp insights into what's happening at home and abroad? Subscribe to stay informed.

ST One Digital Package - Monthly

$9.90 $0.99/month

No contract

$0.99/month for the first 3 months, $9.90/month thereafter. T&Cs apply.

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • 2-week e-paper archive so you never miss out on any topic that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on April 09, 2022, with the headline Sri Lanka appoints new central bank chief amid crisis. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top