Sri Lanka aims to stop printing money as inflation nears 60%

COLOMBO • Sri Lanka, which has run out of dollars to purchase fuel and is printing rupees to pay local salaries, aims to stop injecting local currency into the economy to quash Asia's fastest inflation.

The inflation rate is estimated to reach 60 per cent, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe told Parliament yesterday, ahead of a monetary policy review due tomorrow.

Talks on a bailout from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) are complicated because the nation is bankrupt, he added.

Mr Wickremesinghe now sees Sri Lanka reaching a staff-level agreement with the IMF next month, delayed from last month's deadline provided earlier.

He told Parliament the acute pain of Sri Lanka's unprecedented economic crisis would linger until at least the end of next year.

The island nation's 22 million people have endured months of galloping inflation and lengthy power cuts after the government ran out of foreign currency to import vital goods.

Mr Wickremesinghe said the once-prosperous country would go into deep recession this year and acute shortages of food, fuel and medicine would continue.

"We will have to face difficulties in 2023 as well," he said. "This is the truth. This is the reality."

Sri Lanka is almost entirely without petrol, and the government has shut down non-essential public services in an effort to conserve fuel.

There have been clashes outside the few petrol stations still selling fuel, with tens of thousands of drivers lining up for the slim chance of securing limited supplies and no fresh stocks expected for at least two weeks.

The United Nations estimates that 80 per cent of Sri Lankans are skipping meals to cope with food shortages and record prices.

