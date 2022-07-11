Sri Lanka

Protesters vow not to let up until President, PM resign

Updated
Published
4 min ago

Protesters who forced Sri Lanka's President out of his official residence and the Prime Minister from his home said yesterday they will occupy the buildings until both leaders quit office.

Thousands of protesters stormed President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's residence and office and the Prime Minister's home on Saturday, as demonstrations over the leaders' inability to overcome a devastating economic crisis erupted into violence.

Mr Rajapaksa is expected to quit on Wednesday, while Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe said he would step down as well.

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on July 11, 2022, with the headline Protesters vow not to let up until President, PM resign. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top