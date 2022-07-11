Protesters vow not to let up until President, PM resign

Protesters who forced Sri Lanka's President out of his official residence and the Prime Minister from his home said yesterday they will occupy the buildings until both leaders quit office.

Thousands of protesters stormed President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's residence and office and the Prime Minister's home on Saturday, as demonstrations over the leaders' inability to overcome a devastating economic crisis erupted into violence.

Mr Rajapaksa is expected to quit on Wednesday, while Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe said he would step down as well.