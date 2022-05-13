S'poreans advised to avoid travel to Sri Lanka

Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) has advised Singaporeans to defer all non-essential travel to Sri Lanka, in view of the current situation in the South Asian country.

In an advisory issued yesterday, the ministry said Singaporeans already in Sri Lanka should exercise vigilance and take all necessary precautions for their personal safety.

It said that they should avoid public places where there are protests and large gatherings of people, adding that they should abide by the instructions of the local authorities.

The ministry said Singaporeans compelled to travel to Sri Lanka are strongly advised to buy comprehensive travel insurance and to e-register at eregister.mfa.gov.sg

Singaporeans in need of consular assistance can contact:

  • Singapore Honorary Consulate-General in Colombo Tel: +94-11-5577300, +94-11-2304444, +94-11-5577111 E-mail: nawaloka@slt.lk
  • MFA Duty Office (24 hours) Tel: +65 6379 8800/55 E-mail: mfa_duty_officer@ mfa.gov.sg

