Bartending is not just about making the perfect drink, Mr Anup Kalita, 36, tells his students, who are seated around dinner tables in a mock bar taking notes. "It is also about the art of making and presenting the drinks to your guests."

He then demonstrates how one should mix drinks to a class of food and beverage service students at the North East Skill Centre (NESC) in Guwahati, the largest city in India's north-eastern state of Assam.