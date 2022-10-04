South Asia's poorest city dwellers bear brunt of worsening floods

KATHMANDU - Each summer, the thousand or so families living in a floodplain informal settlement on the edge of Kathmandu brace themselves for flash flooding as monsoon rains pour in.

The close-packed slum homes, set amid small patches of rice fields, are testament to how much migration has filled in the once-abundant green spaces on the banks of the Manohara River over the last 20 years.

Amid the crowding, risks are rising.

In August, when floods slammed Kathmandu's outskirts, residents of the slum spent days drying out their soaked belongings while the local school shut for a week after classrooms flooded.

"The classrooms were inundated up to three feet (one metre)... the books and school records got damaged," said Ms Indira Mahat, principal of Sarasvati Middle School.

Ms Shanta, a slum resident who asked not to disclose her surname, said many people living there "go sleepless for nights" during the rainy season.

"When the floods actually hit, we bear the consequences for months," said the 40-year-old mother of three, as she washed dishes outside her home.

Worrying about floods is an annual routine for the community, but environmental experts fear its residents - like marginalised city dwellers across South Asia - face even harsher threats ahead as rains becomes more erratic and intense.

This summer's deadly inundation in Pakistan - and other lesser floods in the region, including in India's Bengaluru - highlight how unprepared many countries and cities are for increasingly extreme weather fuelled by climate change.

Rapid and unplanned urbanisation is the main reason that South Asian cities from Karachi to Kathmandu are so vulnerable to floods, with the poorest most at risk as urban populations boom, researchers and officials in the region said.

"The urban poor generally occupy, or are pushed to, floodplains where roads, drainages and other infrastructure are generally poorly maintained," said Mr Madhukar Upadhya, an independent watershed and climate change expert.

"When floods enter the floodplains, it is the poor that suffer the most damage," he added.

As well, many poorer city residents do not have the resources to prepare for or cope with changing risks, said Professor Ilan Kelman, a disaster risk expert at Britain's University College London.

"People (are forced) into situations where they cannot reduce their own vulnerability," he said.