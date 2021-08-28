Some nations halted evacuations before blast

KABUL • Several nations had on Thursday said they were halting their evacuations from the airport in Kabul as governments around the world gave dire warnings about threats to the crowds gathered there in an attempt to flee Afghanistan.

By nightfall, an explosion struck the area.

But even before the blast, world leaders were deciding whether to continue with assisting the evacuations.

Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Germany and the Netherlands all said they would no longer be able to facilitate airlifts from Hamid Karzai International Airport, which has both civilian and military sections.

"We stayed in Afghanistan as long as we could," General Wayne Eyre, Canada's acting chief of the defence staff, said at a news conference on Thursday. "We wish we could have stayed longer and rescued everyone who was so desperate to leave. That we could not is truly heartbreaking."

Gen Eyre said Canada had airlifted about 3,700 people out of Afghanistan on a combination of military flights and the planes of allied nations.

After warnings of suicide attacks in the airport vicinity, Belgium decided to end its evacuation flights from Kabul on Wednesday night, Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said on Thursday morning.

"We learnt that there was a threat of suicide bomb attacks in the vicinity of the airport and in the crowds. We also saw that access to the airport gates became more difficult and even impossible as a result," he added.

Defence officials from the Netherlands and Denmark made similar calculations.

Before the explosion on Thursday, Britain urged people trying to flee Afghanistan to head for international land borders, like those with Pakistan or Iran, and to avoid the Kabul airport.

British forces said yesterday that they have entered the final stages of evacuating people from Kabul and processing facilities have closed.

Britain's Defence Ministry said yesterday that the effort would now focus on evacuating British nationals and others who have already been cleared to leave and are already at the airport.

So far, Britain has evacuated more than 13,700 British nationals and Afghans, representing the second-biggest airlift by the country's air force after the Berlin Airlift in 1949, the ministry said.

Meanwhile, Australia said it has stopped evacuation flights from Afghanistan after an Islamic State-Khorasan suicide attack killed scores of civilians and at least 13 US military personnel outside the airport.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said yesterday that Australia's military personnel had been evacuated from Kabul just hours before the attack, and with security so precarious it was no longer safe to continue evacuations.

"Our plan now moves into its post-evacuation stage and that involves ensuring the process of returning, through our official humanitarian programme," he told reporters in Canberra.

A Western security official at the airport said evacuation operations had been accelerated after the overnight attack.

The official said flights were taking off regularly from the airport.

Mr Morrison acknowledged that some Australian visa holders remain in Afghanistan, though he said Canberra did not know the exact numbers.

He also said Australia had evacuated 4,100 citizens and Afghans with visas in the last nine days. Nearly 800 people are already in or on the way to Australia.

Foreign Minister Marise Payne urged Australian citizens and visa holders to stay clear of the airport amid fears of further attacks.

More than 39,000 Australian troops served in Afghanistan and 41 were killed.

