Coronavirus: Soaring tribute to healthcare, essential services staff in India

An Indian Navy Chetak helicopter showering flower petals yesterday over the premises of a hospital in Visakhapatnam as part of an event showing gratitude to the front-line warriors fighting the coronavirus outbreak in the country.
NEW DELHI • India's air force flew aircraft low over more than a dozen cities yesterday, as part of a nationwide campaign by the armed forces to thank healthcare workers and other essential services personnel fighting the coronavirus outbreak.

The country has so far recorded nearly 40,000 coronavirus cases and more than 1,300 deaths amid a weeks-long nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of the virus.

In the southern city of Bengaluru, a helicopter showered flowers over Victoria Hospital, as doctors and other medical workers in hospital gowns and masks cheered, local television showed. A military band played alongside.

In the financial capital of Mumbai, television images showed fighter jets roaring over the famous Marine Drive, which runs parallel to the Arabian Sea.

"The entire nation stands united in these challenging times," Defence Minister Rajnath Singh tweeted, praising the "commendable work" of "front-line warriors".

Yesterday evening, navy and coastguard ships lined up in more than 30 locations along the Indian coast, with some vessels lit up and firing flares.

But the celebrations were dampened by news of the death of four Indian army personnel, including two officers, as well as a police official during a gun battle with militants in the northern Kashmir region last Saturday. Two militants were also shot dead, he added.

