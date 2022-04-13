Singapore Red Cross pledges $100,000 for Sri Lanka, launches fundraising appeal

SINGAPORE - The Singapore Red Cross (SRC) has pledged S$100,000 for medical supplies and other basic necessities for vulnerable communities in Sri Lanka as the island nation experienced its worst economic crisis.

The SRC has also launched a public fundraising appeal to rally donations to support these communities with medical drugs and equipment.

This comes following reports that Sri Lanka's healthcare system is close to collapse, with supply of vital drugs running out while some procedures and tests have been suspended.

The lack of foreign exchange has left President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's government unable to import essentials including medicine and fuel, causing massive power cuts and bringing thousands of protesters on to the streets demanding his ouster.

"The escalating humanitarian crisis, brought about by the economic collapse and the growing civil unrest, endangers the well-being of all communities in Sri Lanka, particularly those already vulnerable," said Mr Benjamin William, secretary-general and CEO of SRC.

He said it has become a major challenge for Sri Lankans to have access to basic essentials such as food, medicine, fuel and electricity, noting that even at leading medical facilities, patients have had to put up with pain due to the unavailability of basic drugs like morphine and anesthetic.

"We appeal to the people of Singapore to support our fundraising appeal, with the aim to bring much-needed relief aid to individuals and families in Sri Lanka," said Mr William.

Those who are interested to donate can do so here.

For cheque donations, make the cheque payable to "Singapore Red Cross Society", and post to Red Cross House, 15 Penang Lane, Singapore 238486. Write your name, postal address and "Sri Lanka Humanitarian Crisis" at the back of your cheque.

Donations can also be made via PayNow: UEN S86CC0370EBLD. Indicate "Sri Lanka Humanitarian Crisis" under Bill Reference.

The SRC appeal ends on July 31.