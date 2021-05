Singapore extends lifeline to India during oxygen crisis

India's "Mission Oxygen" with comprehensive partner Singapore began with a three-sentence text message between External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan on April 22, with the second wave of the pandemic leaving afflicted Indians breathless.

The text message was followed by a telephone call between the two ministers as Mr Jaishankar asked for medical oxygen and his Singaporean counterpart agreed. The prime ministers of both countries were also kept in the loop.