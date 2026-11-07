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Singapore-based man shot dead by neighbour in India over parking dispute

Paramjit Dhankar, who was back in India for his nephew’s wedding, was reportedly shot eight to nine times.

NEW DELHI – A man who returned from Singapore to attend his nephew’s wedding was allegedly shot dead by a neighbour following an argument over parking in Faridabad, in the Indian state of Haryana, on the night of Nov 6 , the police said.

The victim, identified as Paramjit Dhankar, had arrived in India just two days before the Nov 6 shooting. His nephew’s wedding was scheduled for Nov 24.

The police said the accused, Mohan alias Monu Sharma, allegedly fired 15 to 16 rounds from a licensed pistol, with eight to nine bullets reportedly striking Dhankar.

The accused fled after the shooting and remained at large as at the morning of Nov 7 .

Parking argument turns fatal

According to Surajkund Station House Officer Prahlad Kumar, Dhankar had returned from the gym at around 8pm when an argument broke out over parking with Sharma, who lived on the third floor of the same residential building.

Dhankar lived with his wife, son and daughter on the first floor of house number 641. Originally from Hisar, he was employed by a company and had been living in Singapore for work.

The police said Sharma allegedly drew his pistol during the altercation and opened fire

Previous tensions between neighbours

Investigators said the two families had a history of disagreements.

Around five days before the shooting, Sharma had allegedly verbally abused Dhankar’s son. Other local reporting linked that earlier confrontation to a dispute involving a dog.

The police are examining the circumstances leading to the Nov 6 confrontation.

Accused flees as police launch search

Sharma reportedly left the scene with family members following the shooting.

Police teams, Crime Branch personnel and forensic experts subsequently examined the location and recovered empty cartridge cases.

Dhankar’s body was sent to ESI Medical College for a post-mortem examination.

The police have launched a search for Sharma. The precise number of shots fired and injuries sustained remains subject to forensic and post-mortem findings. THE STATESMAN/ASIA NEWS NETWORK