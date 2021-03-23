Signs of India, Pakistan taking a stab at peace

Pakistan's army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa's recent remarks that India and Pakistan should "bury the past" and move forward is being seen as the latest in a series of statements and moves aimed at improving ties between the nuclear-armed neighbours.

There has been much speculation in India that something is brewing between the two countries after last month's surprise announcement that they had agreed to observe a ceasefire along their de facto border in Kashmir, known as the Line of Control.