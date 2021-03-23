Asian Insider

Signs of India, Pakistan taking a stab at peace

Leaders' recent remarks on need to improve ties follow surprise ceasefire announcement

India Bureau Chief
Pakistan's army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa, seen here at a 2017 military parade in Islamabad, recently said India and his country should "bury the past" and move forward. There has been some softening on the Indian side too, with Prime Minister Narendra
Pakistan's army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa, seen here at a 2017 military parade in Islamabad, recently said India and his country should "bury the past" and move forward. There has been some softening on the Indian side too, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi wishing his Pakistani counterpart Imran Khan "a speedy recovery from Covid-19".PHOTO: REUTERS
  • Published
    36 min ago
Pakistan's army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa's recent remarks that India and Pakistan should "bury the past" and move forward is being seen as the latest in a series of statements and moves aimed at improving ties between the nuclear-armed neighbours.

There has been much speculation in India that something is brewing between the two countries after last month's surprise announcement that they had agreed to observe a ceasefire along their de facto border in Kashmir, known as the Line of Control.

