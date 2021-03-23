For Subscribers
Asian Insider
Signs of India, Pakistan taking a stab at peace
Leaders' recent remarks on need to improve ties follow surprise ceasefire announcement
Pakistan's army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa's recent remarks that India and Pakistan should "bury the past" and move forward is being seen as the latest in a series of statements and moves aimed at improving ties between the nuclear-armed neighbours.
There has been much speculation in India that something is brewing between the two countries after last month's surprise announcement that they had agreed to observe a ceasefire along their de facto border in Kashmir, known as the Line of Control.