Showcasing S'pore via popular cartoon

NEW DELHI • The Singapore Tourism Board (STB) is taking Indian audiences on a virtual adventure in Singapore.

With travel between India and Singapore shut down by the pandemic, STB has tied up with Indian streaming service Voot Kids and Indian company Green Gold Animation to produce Chhota Bheem - Adventures In Singapore.

Chhota Bheem is a popular Indian cartoon and the mini-series follows its characters around Singapore. There are seven episodes of about three minutes each.

An STB press statement said the series takes the character Chhota Bheem and his friends to prominent attractions such as Jewel Changi Airport, Singapore Botanic Gardens, Singapore Zoo and Night Safari.

"Singapore has always been a perennial favourite among Indians as a family destination. This (initiative) is a gift of smiles from STB to audiences in India. We are hoping the series allows them to have some fun," said Mr G.B. Srithar, STB's regional director for India, the Middle East and South Asia.

"India, prior to the onset of Covid-19, was Singapore's third-largest source market. It is important we stay engaged," he added.

In 2019, 1.42 million Indians visited Singapore.

The cartoon miniseries, which started on Saturday, is available on Voot Kids in English, Hindi and Tamil.

Nirmala Ganapathy