Show of support for World Aids Day

A volunteer who took part in an awareness event on the eve of World Aids Day in Kolkata on Saturday. World Aids Day, which has been held on Dec 1 every year since 1988 under the auspices of the World Health Organisation (WHO), aims to raise awareness of HIV/Aids. This year's theme, "Communities make the difference", highlights the role of communities in preventing, treating and supporting people with HIV, according to the Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/Aids. According to the WHO, some 37.9 million people were living with HIV around the world as of the end of last year.

KEY FIGURES

37.9m

Number of people worldwide who live with HIV as of the end of last year, according to the WHO. Over two-thirds of people with HIV live in Africa.

1.7m

Number of people who were newly infected with HIV last year. Between 2000 and 2018, new infections dropped by 37 per cent and HIV-related deaths fell by 45 per cent.

13.6m

Number of lives saved due to anti-retroviral therapy (ART).

62%

Proportion of adults living with HIV who were receiving lifelong ART. Some 52 per cent of children with HIV were receiving lifelong ART, according to the WHO.