Nine killed in blast in north-western Pakistan market

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, Pakistan - A massive blast at a crowded market in north-western Pakistan killed nine people and wounded dozens more on May 12, the emergency services agency said, as the latest attack in the region threatens to reignite fighting with neighbouring Afghanistan.

The bomb blast at the crowded Naurang Bazar caused panic on the streets, as people rushed to help the wounded and emergency vehicles raced to the site. Visuals from the scene showed damaged shopfronts and a mangled vehicle.

The attack came after a car bombing followed by an ambush at a police post in the nearby Bannu district on May 9 that killed 15 police officers. Pakistan blamed Afghanistan-based militants for the weekend attack and delivered a strong protest to Kabul.

The Afghan Taliban government said on May 11 it had no comment to offer immediately in response to Pakistan’s allegation.

The two countries engaged in their worst fighting in years in February after Islamabad launched air strikes on Kabul, saying it was targeting militant strongholds used to orchestrate attacks on Pakistan.

The Taliban has denied harbouring militants and said militancy in Pakistan is an internal problem.

The emergency response agency Rescue 1122 said nine people were killed and around 30 others wounded in the May 12 explosion at the market, which is part of the town square.

Those with serious injuries had been rushed to hospitals in Bannu, it added in the statement.

Mr Mohammad Ishaq, the medical superintendent of THQ Hospital, said they had received 37 patients so far and that some of them were in critical condition. REUTERS