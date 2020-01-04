Senior Minister Tharman to make working visit to New Delhi and Mumbai from Sunday

Senior Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam is making a working visit to New Delhi and Mumbai from Sunday (Jan 5) to Wednesday (Jan 8), according to a statement from the Prime Minister's office on Saturday (Jan 4).

In New Delhi, Mr Tharman will meet Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other government leaders.

In Mumbai, SM Tharman will deliver a lecture at the Reserve Bank of India on Tuesday. He will also call on Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, and meet with business leaders.

Mr Tharman will be accompanied by officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Prime Minister's Office, the statement said.