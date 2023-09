ISLAMABAD – Three-time former prime minister Nawaz Sharif will return to Pakistan from London on Oct 21 to lead his party’s election campaign ahead of the January 2024 polls, but his way back to power will not be an easy one.

Sharif, who heads his own faction of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), left for London in November 2019 after he was released on bail on medical grounds while serving a seven-year sentence for corruption.