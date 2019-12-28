Security tightened amid fresh protests

MEERUT (Uttar Pradesh) • The Indian authorities stepped up security in major cities yesterday and suspended mobile data services in some places in an effort to maintain order as fresh protests erupted against a citizenship law seen as anti-Muslim.

At least 25 people have been killed in protests across India since the law was adopted on Dec 11.

The backlash against the law, pushed through Parliament by the Hindu-nationalist government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is the biggest challenge he has faced since he was first elected in 2014.

Violence peaked two Fridays ago when police clashed with protesters in several cities after weekly Muslim prayers, especially in India's most populous state of Uttar Pradesh. With more protests expected, Uttar Pradesh has suspended mobile Internet services in many parts of the state.

In the Uttar Pradesh city of Meerut, about 90km from the federal capital New Delhi, nearly 3,000 police were deployed yesterday, the city's police chief said. A Reuters witness saw a riot control vehicle with a tear gas cannon mounted on its roof.

In Delhi, armed policemen patrolled Muslim-dominated areas as hundreds of protesters gathered outside the grand mosque in the old quarter after Friday prayers. There were also protests in the financial hub Mumbai yesterday.

The authorities are also keeping a close eye on foreigners. A Norwegian tourist said she was told to leave India after joining a protest in the southern state of Kerala.

The citizenship legislation makes it easier for minorities from India's Muslim-majority neighbours - Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan - who settled in the country before 2015 to get citizenship. Critics say the award of citizenship based on religion violates India's secular Constitution.

