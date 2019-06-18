Searing heatwave kills 76 in India's Bihar state

NEW DELHI • At least 76 people died as a blistering heatwave swept through India's eastern state of Bihar over the weekend, officials said yesterday.

Officials at the state disaster management control room said 33 people had died in Aurangabad, 31 in Gaya and 12 in Nawada districts on Saturday and Sunday.

"Most of the victims were farmers and labourers who were outdoors. The heat has been especially severe this time, with the mercury breaching 46 deg C in certain areas in the past few days," an official said.

"It is the first time in the state that so many deaths have been reported due to heatwave in just two days," he said.

State health officials have urged people to avoid going outdoors in the afternoon and to drink lots of fluids to prevent heatstroke.

Schools in the affected areas were also ordered closed until tomorrow due to heat conditions, local media reported.

India has been experiencing a prolonged heatwave over the past three weeks that has left large parts of the country reeling at temperatures ranging from 40 to 50 deg C.

The heatwave has killed 36 people in other parts of the country so far, while local media has put the death toll at more than 100.

The heatwave conditions are likely to persist in the region over the next five days, the Indian Meteorological Department said.

Temperatures have risen above 50 deg C in the desert state of Rajasthan.

