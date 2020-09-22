Search on for survivors in collapsed building

Thirteen people were killed and up to 25 are feared trapped after a three-storey residential building collapsed before dawn yesterday in the city of Bhiwandi in western India, officials said. Emergency workers from the National Disaster Response Forc
Thirteen people were killed and up to 25 are feared trapped after a three-storey residential building collapsed before dawn yesterday in the city of Bhiwandi in western India, officials said. Emergency workers from the National Disaster Response Force have so far pulled 20 people from the rubble. An official at the Thane city authority, which oversees Bhiwandi, said that more than 40 emergency workers were helping search for survivors. The cause of the accident was not immediately clear.

