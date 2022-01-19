Search for survivors after massive Afghan quake

HERAT • Rescuers searched yesterday for survivors after a powerful earthquake in a remote western region of Afghanistan that killed at least 22 people and caused "massive" damage to buildings, officials said.

Monday afternoon's shallow 5.3 magnitude quake jolted Qadis district in Badghis province, a rural area not easily accessible by road.

"The earthquake caused massive damage to houses. About 700 to 1,000 have been damaged," Badghis provincial spokesman Baz Mohammad Sarwary said in a video message.

Afghanistan is already in the grip of a humanitarian disaster, worsened by the Taliban takeover of the country in August when Western countries froze international aid and access to assets held abroad.

Mr Sarwary said 22 people were killed and four were injured.

"There is the possibility that the casualties could increase," he said in his latest video message. Taliban government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid confirmed the toll.

Images circulating on social media showed residents, including children, searching through the rubble of collapsed homes.

Government officials said rescue workers were helping to search for survivors and transferring the injured to local hospitals.

A Taliban team was in the area assisting in the relief work.

Mr Mujahid said that all government agencies had been instructed to provide food, medical aid and shelter to those affected.

"We also call on international aid agencies and humanitarian agencies to assist the victims of the disaster," he said in a statement posted on Twitter. The United Nations has said it needs US$5 billion (S$6.7 billion) this year to avert the ongoing humanitarian catastrophe in Afghanistan.

