Scion of India's richest family weds

Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani, his wife Nita Ambani, their son Akash Ambani and daughter Isha Piramal posing for photographers at the wedding ceremony of Mr Akash, at Bandra-Kurla Complex in Mumbai yesterday.

Mr Akash, 27, the scion of India's richest family, was to tie the knot with his childhood friend, Shloka Mehta, in lavish celebrations expected to last several days.

Ms Shloka, 28, is the daughter of Russel Mehta, the managing director of Rosy Blue, one of India's top diamond companies.

The guest list included top Bollywood stars Priyanka Chopra, Shah Rukh Khan and Abhishek Bachchan and his wife Aishwarya Rai, as well as politicians such as former British prime minister Tony Blair and other celebrities like cricket star Sachin Tendulkar.

There was a three-day pre-wedding bash in St Moritz, Switzerland, on Feb 23-25 which saw performances by Chris Martin of Coldplay and The Chainsmokers, Vogue India reported. The pre-celebrations in Mumbai included a Harry Potter-themed party at Antilia, the 27-floor skyscraper residence of the Ambanis near the Mumbai seafront.

Mr Mukesh Ambani, chairman of conglomerate Reliance Industries, is estimated by Forbes to be worth US$50 billion (S$68 billion).