Scientists baffled by fall in India's virus cases, deaths

NEW DELHI • Life in India, home to the world's second-largest outbreak of Covid-19, has returned almost to normal.

Shopping mall parking lots are full again. Stores are buzzing, and there are long lines for hair salons and restaurants.

"We just got fed up sitting at home, for how long can you do that?" said Ms Kaniz Zehra, a 32-year-old stay-at-home parent to a toddler and a five-year-old.

In recent months, she has flown for two domestic holidays. And last month, she braved the crowds at the DLF Mall of India, one of the country's largest, outside of New Delhi. "Initially there was a fear of getting the infection," she said. "But now it appears it hasn't affected Indians as badly as it hit people in other countries."

While the United States and large parts of Europe stay in crisis and China is vigilant over new outbreaks, concerns about Covid-19 seem to have ebbed across India.

Infection and death rates have dropped, and as shoppers like Ms Zehra re-emerge, the economy and consumer companies are posting strong gains, far sooner than most expected.

The steady decline of reported infections in India has puzzled scientists, especially given that many countries are battling second, third and fourth waves.

Since daily cases peaked close to 100,000 last September, new transmissions have fallen nearly 90 per cent. Deaths are down by a similar rate, from more than 1,000 a day in September to fewer than 100 now.

Epidemiologists have questioned those numbers, pointing to low rates of testing and habitual under-reporting of causes of death, particularly in rural India. But even if the numbers are artificially low, a lull in the country's Covid-19 wards suggests the trend is real.

Government economists are predicting 11 per cent economic growth for the financial year that begins on April 1, enough to reverse the 7.7 per cent contraction in 2020. "Consumer confidence is reviving," Reserve Bank of India chief Shaktikanta Das said, noting renewed domestic migration, growing demand for energy and electricity and other indicators.

Already, some of the nation's largest retail and consumer companies are reaping the fruit of Indians' pent-up demand. Passenger vehicle sales have risen, along with the import of electronic goods. Traffic at India's airports and on the roads has picked up.

Returning confidence has so far been offset by worsening poverty, with an estimated 85 million swelling the ranks of the newly poor, especially migrant workers who fled urban centres during last year's lockdown.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is hoping the vaccination drive that began last month will spur a wider recovery. Vaccine uptake has been slower than officials hoped, the roll-out beset by technical hiccups. Front-line workers have also reported scepticism about the shots, following the hasty approval of a local vaccine before it reached final-stage tests.

It is too early to say whether India's current resilience will persist. Some experts speculate that the country has already achieved herd immunity. A study done in the southern state of Karnataka signalled just under half of its more than 60 million residents had been infected by August, a number more than 90 times higher than the official figure at the time.

Others point to India's youthful population or to unproven theories that widespread exposure to a high number of tropical diseases confers some protection against Covid-19. For now, though, "there has been a reduction in fear", said Dr T. Jacob John, former head of the Centre for Advanced Research in Virology at the Indian Council of Medical Research.

"Whether the South African variant will breech the immunity wall and create a second pandemic - with India participating with a new wave - is unpredictable."

