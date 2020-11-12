Schools in India reopen, then close after cases emerge

The move to reopen schools in India has hit a setback following reports of hundreds of Covid-19 cases among teachers as well as children in recent weeks in some states, including Himachal Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Mizoram.

This has prompted states to either shut schools again or further delay their opening. Schools were shut across the country in March and reopening them remains a priority as states are keen to ensure that children who are not able to study online do not miss out further on their education.

It was only in September that the government decided to allow schools to reopen from Oct 15 in a gradual manner based on the local situation. But many states have yet to do so as they walk a tightrope, balancing access to education with the need to ensure the safety of schoolchildren and staff.

In Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district, where schools reopened earlier this month, more than 100 teachers and nearly 80 students have been infected with Covid-19. A residential school for Tibetans reported 99 cases, of which around 70 were students.

"The main concern is that children are minors and one may not expect them to exercise the same level of precaution as adults," Mr Rugved Milind Thakur, deputy commissioner for Mandi district, told The Straits Times.

"There are protocols in place (for schools to function amid the pandemic) and there should not be any problem if these are followed. But there is always the possibility that someone turns positive with the kind of spread that is there. An odd instance is okay but we should not have large-scale outbreaks," he added.

While the pandemic's growth in India has slowed in recent weeks, there are fears of a second wave of infection. The country has over 8.6 million confirmed cases in total.

States have come up with standard operating procedures to prevent outbreaks in schools. Common measures include regular sanitisation of premises, mandatory wearing of masks and spaced-out seating in classrooms.

But the spike in cases at schools has highlighted deficiencies in implementing these rules, prompting other states to go slow. Odisha last week put on hold a decision to reopen schools after Nov 15.

In Tamil Nadu, a government decision to allow schools and colleges to reopen from Nov 16 generated widespread opposition from parents. A report on online news portal The News Minute said the Madurai bench of Madras High Court, while hearing a petition against the government order, recommended on Nov 11 that educational institutions reopen after next month.

Covid-19 cases have also been reported in Andhra Pradesh, with local media saying as many as 829 teachers and 575 students, all from government high schools, tested positive after schools reopened on Nov 2.

In Uttarakhand's Pauri Garhwal district, more than 80 teachers from around 20 different schools tested positive this month. But district chief education officer Madan Singh Rawat said no cases had been reported among schoolchildren yet. The schools were shut for five days as a precaution and have since reopened.

In Mizoram, schools also shut for a few days after they reopened last month following reports of cases among schoolchildren.

Dr Pachuau Lalmalsawma, the spokesman and state's nodal officer for Covid-19, told The Straits Times: "The problem with children being infected in schools is that they can spread the infection widely in the community when they return to their homes."

There is no certainty over when schools may reopen.

Many other states have yet to finalise dates for the reopening of schools. While schools are demanding that they be allowed to open, especially so that they can catch up on covering the syllabus ahead of key exams for senior grades, many parents feel they should not reopen even though attendance remains voluntary and preference is given to online education.

"Even if 10 out of 40 children go to school, there is a certain pressure that is created on others to go," said Mr Arif Khan, president of the National Association for Parents and Students Rights. The association has written to the government asking it to close schools and continue with online education.

"We should not be playing with our children's lives. There should be no laxity till a vaccine is found," he added, suggesting that the government instead declare this year as a "zero academic year" during which no academic activities or exams are conducted.