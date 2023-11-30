Schools close after heavy rains in parts of Tamil Nadu in India

Authorities in Tamil Nadu, India, said on Nov 30 that schools would close for the day in Chennai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur and Ranipet over safety concerns as heavy rainfall is expected to hit those areas, English-language daily The Hindu reported.

On Nov 29, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert over expected heavy to very heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu on Dec 2 and Dec 3.

An orange alert is triggered in an area when heavy to very heavy rainfall - ranging between 115.6mm and 204.4mm - is expected.

A total of 18 locations in Chennai recorded over 75mm of rain between 8.30am and 10pm on Nov 29, The Hindu reported.

The Greater Chennai Corporation - the government institution for the city - has deployed officials to affected areas to manage the downpour.

The IMD cautioned fishermen venturing into the sea until Dec 3, as sea conditions are expected to be ‘rough to very rough’.

Several parts of southern and central India are expected to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall, with IMD issuing orange alerts to the areas most likely to be hit.

The IMD issued an orange alert to Madhya Pradesh for hailstorm expected on Nov 30. The coastal areas of Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema are likely to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall on Dec 3.

The Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai, has said the weather disturbance may further gain in strength and turn into a cyclonic storm over parts of the Bay of Bengal.