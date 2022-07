After almost 24 hours of standing in a winding queue for petrol in the Sri Lankan capital of Colombo, lawyer Thishya Weragoda received a written token for 14.5 litres of rationed fuel - to be collected when fuel becomes available in the nation facing its worst economic crisis.

Thirty minutes later, on June 27, Mr Weragoda, 40, heard the news that the authorities suspended fuel supply for two weeks.