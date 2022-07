NEW DELHI - An Indian company's commercialisation of human breast milk has drawn the ire of health activists and other professionals who are concerned that this "unethical" development could "open the door for many malpractices".

The Breastfeeding Promotion Network of India (BPNI) last Saturday (July 23) urged the government to cancel Bangalore-based NeoLacta Lifesciences' licence that allows the firm to sell human breast milk as a "proprietary medicine".