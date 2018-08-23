Rohingya refugees join Muslims around the world in marking Eid

Rohingya refugee children riding on human-powered ferris wheels yesterday, on the day of Eid al-Adha, in the Kutupalong refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. PHOTO: REUTERS
Muslims attending a prayer service to celebrate Eid al-Adha in a village in Lombok yesterday. The Indonesian island has recently been hit by massive earthquakes, resulting in hundreds of deaths.PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
Family members taking a wefie after attending Eid al-Adha prayers at the Badshahi Mosque in Lahore, Pakistan, yesterday.PHOTO: REUTERS
Indian Muslim boys exchanging greetings after their morning prayers in Bangalore, India, yesterday. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Muslim women greeting each other after Eid al-Adha prayers in Washington Square Park in New York City.PHOTO: REUTERS
COX'S BAZAR (Bangladesh) • Nearly one million Rohingya Muslims marked Eid al-Adha yesterday in the world's largest refugee camp, almost a year to the day since a brutal military crackdown drove the persecuted minority from Myanmar in huge numbers.

Prayers were offered in makeshift mosques across southern Bangladesh to celebrate the Islamic festival of sacrifice as cows were slaughtered in muddy fields across the sprawling camps.

In Kutupalong, a gigantic hill settlement crammed with hundreds of thousands of refugees, a muezzin called the faithful to pray as children played on a wooden carousel and ran about in dirt alleyways in new clothes for the special day.

For many refugees, this Eid al-Adha is the first since their violent expulsion from western Myanmar a year ago in a campaign of orchestrated violence likened by the United States and United Nations officials to ethnic cleansing.

Myanmar's military, backed by armed Buddhist militias, began sweeping through Rohingya villages in August last year just days before Eid celebrations got under way.

Mr Sayed Hussain, 19, spent last year's Eid hiding in the hills of Rakhine state after fleeing an attack on his village.

"We couldn't sacrifice cows there. We didn't have anything to eat. In Bangladesh... we can slaughter cows. Praise and thanks be to Allah," he said.

Mohammad Jasim, 16, a refugee born and raised in Kutupalong camp, was grateful his relatives in Myanmar escaped the violence last year to join his family in Bangladesh. "All my relatives are here, so we're having a good time."

Muslims traditionally sacrifice animals for the three-day Eid al-Adha feast, a tribute to Prophet Ibrahim slaughtering a lamb after God spared Ishmael, his son.

The influx of refugees delivered a bumper year for Bangladeshi livestock trader Aktar Hussain and others like him, who counted wads of cash at a busy cattle market adjacent to the camps.

"This has been my best year yet," he said, as prospective Rohingya buyers examined a sturdy brown cow in a muddy clearing.

"Last year, I sold 15 cows at Eid. This year, I've already sold 50."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

