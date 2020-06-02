Roadside bomb kills 7 civilians in Afghanistan

KUNDUZ, AFGHANISTAN (AFP) - Seven civilians were killed by a roadside bomb linked to the Taleban in northern Afghanistan, officials said on Tuesday (June 2), even as the authorities pressed for peace talks with the militants.

The blast struck a small truck carrying a group of labourers late on Monday in the volatile district of Khan Abad, in the province of Kunduz.

No group claimed responsibility, but Kunduz provincial spokesman Esmatullah Muradi pointed the finger at the Taleban.

"The Taleban usually plant roadside bombs to target security forces, but their bombs usually kill civilians," he told AFP.

Two of six others wounded in the blast were in critical condition, said district chief Hayatullah Amiri.

Earlier this year, a United Nations report said more than 10,000 people were killed or wounded in the war in 2019 alone.

Overall violence across much of Afghanistan has dropped, however, since May 24, when the Taleban announced a surprise three-day ceasefire to mark the Eid al-Fitr holiday.

Violence surged after the Taleban signed a landmark agreement with the United States in February, which paves the way for the withdrawal of all foreign forces by May next year.

President Ashraf Ghani had welcomed the Taleban ceasefire offer and the authorities announced that around 2,000 Taleban prisoners would be released in a "goodwill gesture", with a view to kick-start peace talks.

Afghanistan's former chief executive Abdullah Abdullah, who has been appointed to lead the talks, said his team was ready to begin negotiations "at any moment".

The Taleban have not said when talks might take place.