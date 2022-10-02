Road accident in India leaves reported 27 dead

People are pulled from the water, after a tractor carrying devotees from a shrine overturned in India. SCREENSHOT: TWITTER
NEW DELHI - A tractor pulling a trolley packed with pilgrims returning from a shrine in India overturned on Saturday and plunged into a pond, killing as many as 27 people, Indian media reported.

The accident in the city of Kanpur in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh left another 22 people injured, The Times of India reported.

Other news media gave slightly lower death tolls.

The tractor-trolley was bringing Hindu pilgrims back from the Chandrika Devi temple, reports said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered his condolences in a tweet.

"Distressed by the tractor-trolley mishap took place in Kanpur. My thoughts are with all those who have lost their near and dear ones and prayers with the injured," Modi said.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said this kind of vehicle - a tractor pulling a large cart - should be used only to transport farm goods and freight, not people, The Hindu said.

"The road accident in Kanpur district is very heart-wrenching," he said. AFP

