Rival Afghan 'presidents' hold two inaugurations

KABUL • Afghan President Ashraf Ghani was sworn in for a second term yesterday, but his main rival refused to recognise the inauguration and held his own swearing-in ceremony as a rival president.

Both Mr Ghani and former chief executive Abdullah Abdullah said they are Afghanistan's rightful leader, following a disputed election last September, a stand-off that threatens political chaos days after the United States and the Taleban signed a deal on the withdrawal of US-led international forces.

Mr Ghani, dressed in traditional Afghan clothing and a white turban, arrived at the presidential palace to be sworn in, surrounded by supporters, senior political figures, diplomats and foreign dignitaries, including US special envoy Zalmay Khalilzad and Nato forces commander Scott Miller.

Minutes later, in another corner of the sprawling presidential palace compound, a suit-clad Abdullah inaugurated himself as president, vowing to "safeguard the independence, national sovereignty, territorial integrity" of Afghanistan.

As hundreds of people watched Mr Ghani's ceremony, two loud explosions were heard, prompting some people to flee. There were no reports of casualties from the blasts. "I have no bulletproof vest on, only my shirt," Mr Ghani told those who stayed behind as sirens wailed. "I will stay even if I have to sacrifice my head."

Many of those who fled returned to their seats after Mr Ghani's refusal to leave the podium prompted cheers and applause.

Planned morning ceremonies were postponed earlier, and guests kept waiting, while Mr Khalilzad tried to broker a last-minute deal between the longtime political foes.

Mr Ghani said in his speech that the government he was forming would not include only members of his political camp though he would continue with the previous Cabinet for two weeks. "Then we will form an inclusive government after consultation," he said.

He plans to finalise a negotiating team for talks with the Taleban today and to make a further announcement on demands by the Islamist militant group for the release of 5,000 prisoners.

The Taleban, which ruled Afghanistan from 1996 to 2001 and has been waging an insurgency since shortly after its fall from power, has made the prisoners' release a condition for talks, but Mr Ghani said last week that he had rejected the demand.

Diplomats are now waiting to see whether Mr Abdullah appoints rival ministers and governors, and whether they take up office by force, said two diplomatic sources who declined to be named.

The Election Commission last month announced that Mr Ghani had retained power by winning the Sept 28 election.

But Mr Abdullah rejected that and proclaimed himself winner.

Mr Ghani and Mr Abdullah both held roles in the previous government under a US-brokered power-sharing agreement that followed the previous election in 2014.

The government is meant to be preparing for talks with the Taleban, to follow up on the Feb 29 pact on the withdrawal of US troops after 18 years of war.

Mr Abdullah had offered to postpone his ceremony if Mr Ghani did the same, Mr Abdullah's spokesman Omid Maisam said.

Mr Ghani's team later said he had postponed his inauguration until the afternoon.

Mr Abdullah had called for what he described as fraudulent votes to be ruled invalid. "No one should have underestimated our commitment to genuine democracy," he said on Twitter. "Invalidation of all fraudulent votes is the way out."

