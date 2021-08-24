Rising prices, shuttered banks add to misery of Afghans

KABUL • A week after the Taleban's lightning seizure of Kabul, growing numbers of people in the Afghan capital are facing a daily struggle to get by with their jobs gone, banks still shuttered and food prices soaring.

The thousands outside the airport and fighting for seats on flights out of Kabul have provided the starkest image of the turmoil in the city since the Western-backed government collapsed.

But as the days pass, everyday worries about food and rent are adding to the uncertainty in a country whose fragile economy has been crushed by the disappearance of international support.

"I am totally lost, I don't know what should I think about first, my safety and survival or feeding my kids and family," said a former policeman, now in hiding, who has lost the US$260 (S$350) a month salary that used to support his wife and four children.

Many lower-level government employees like him have often gone long periods without being paid. "I'm living in a rental apartment. I have not paid the owner for the past three months," he said.

He said he tried to sell some of his wife's jewellery, but like many businesses, the gold market was closed. "I am very helpless and don't know what to do."

Even before the Taleban swept into the city last Sunday, conditions had been getting worse, as the group's rapid advance through provincial cities sent the value of the afghani currency plunging against the US dollar and pushing prices of foodstuff ever higher.

Prices of staples like flour, oil and rice have risen by as much as 10 per cent to 20 per cent in a few days. With banks still closed, many have been unable to access their savings. Western Union offices are also closed, and remittances from overseas have dried up.

"Everything is because of the dollar situation. There are some food shops open, but the bazaars are empty," said one former government employee.

While traffic has restarted over the main land borders into neighbouring Pakistan, severe drought in the country has exacerbated the hardships many face and driven thousands to the cities to live in tents and makeshift shelters.

International aid groups said the suspension of commercial flights to Afghanistan meant there was no way of getting in supplies of medicines and other aid.

The hardship is increasingly reaching into the cities, hitting the lower-middle class who had seen an improvement in their standard of living in the two decades since the Taleban were last in power.

"It wasn't just the government that fell, it was thousands of people like me whose lives depended on a monthly salary of around 15,000 afghanis (S$250)," said a government employee.

"We are already in debt because the government hasn't paid our salaries for the past two months," he said. "My elderly mother is sick, she needs medicine, and my children and family need food. God help us."

