Indian farmer Jang Bahadur Bind, who is contesting this year's elections, knows his chances of winning are slim in the constituency of Chandauli in Uttar Pradesh state.

Mr Bind represents a small and little-known party called Bharatiya Manav Samaj Party (Indian Commonwealth of Mankind Party), which was set up last year. It is contesting just three seats in the central state of Uttar Pradesh and neighbouring Madhya Pradesh.