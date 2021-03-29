Riot of colours for Holi festival

A reveller laughing while celebrating Holi, the Hindu festival of colours, in Kolkata, India, yesterday.

Heralding the arrival of spring after winter, Holi - like many other Hindu festivals - also celebrates the victory of good over evil as a day to spread happiness and love. The tradition also gives thanks for a good harvest.

The authorities in both India and Nepal had imposed restrictions on the public celebration of Holi this year on account of the raging coronavirus pandemic, though that did not appear to have dampened the spirits of those observing the festival.