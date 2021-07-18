Reuters journalist who won Pulitzer Prize killed in Afghanistan

KABUL • A Pulitzer Prize-winning photographer with Reuters news agency was killed on Friday while covering the fighting between Afghan security forces and the Taleban near a border crossing with Pakistan.

The media outlet's report cited an army commander, who said that Afghan forces were fighting to retake Spin Boldak when Mr Danish Siddiqui and a senior officer were killed in Taleban crossfire.

Reuters said the Indian national had been embedded with Afghan special forces in the former Taleban bastion of Kandahar last week.

"We are urgently seeking more information, working with authorities in the region," the agency's president Michael Friedenberg and editor-in-chief Alessandra Galloni said in a statement.

"Danish was an outstanding journalist, a devoted husband and father, and a much-loved colleague. Our thoughts are with his family at this terrible time."

Reuters said Mr Siddiqui, 38, had earlier reported being wounded in the arm by shrapnel. He was treated and had been recovering when Taleban fighters retreated from the fighting in Spin Boldak.

The unnamed Afghan commander said the photographer had been talking to shopkeepers when the Taleban attacked again.

The agency said it was unable to independently verify the details.

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani expressed shock at Mr Siddiqui's death, and said he was killed while covering "Taleban atrocities".

Mr Siddiqui was part of a team that won the 2018 Pulitzer Prize for Feature Photography for documenting the Rohingya refugee crisis. He had worked for Reuters since 2010, covering the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq, the Hong Kong protests and Nepal earthquakes.

The US State Department said it was "deeply saddened" by Mr Siddiqui's death and hailed his work.

"Far too many journalists have been killed in Afghanistan. We continue to call for an end to the violence. A just and durable peace settlement is the only way forward in Afghanistan," a spokesman said.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE