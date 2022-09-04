Return of ousted leader Rajapaksa seen as a new test for Sri Lanka

Former president Gotabaya Rajapaksa is back in Sri Lanka, nearly two months after fleeing the island nation amid mass protests, but he faces calls for charges against him over policy missteps that led to the country's worst economic crisis.

The 73-year-old returned late on Friday night under the protection of the new government of Mr Ranil Wickremesinghe.

A group of lawmakers and ministers welcomed him at the capital Colombo's Bandaranaike International Airport with garlands and flower bouquets.

The government has provided him with a new official residence in Colombo. Police officials and soldiers were there for his security.

Although the authorities had expected a resurgence of the intense citizens' protests that drove Mr Rajapaksa out, Sri Lankans reeling under severe food and fuel shortages and 65 per cent inflation seem to have responded to his return with a stunned silence. There were no reports of protests on Saturday.

Ms Bhavani Fonseka, a senior researcher at the Centre for Policy Alternatives, said: "The general public seems to be surprised - appalled actually - that he returned so soon. Among those who were protesting for months, there is a sort of apprehension because of the repression under new President Ranil Wickremesinghe."

Mr Rajapaksa left for Singapore via the Maldives at the height of his unpopularity in July, when angry street protesters across Sri Lanka called for his resignation.

When demonstrators stormed his official residence in Colombo, Mr Rajapaksa took an air force plane out. He resigned on July 14 from Singapore and moved to Thailand in August. He returned home on a commercial flight, ending his 52-day self-imposed exile.

When Mr Rajapaksa was abroad, Sri Lanka's Parliament elected then-acting president and six-time former prime minister Wickremesinghe as the new president.

Although he is a member of the United National Party, Mr Wickremesinghe had the backing of Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP), the party founded by Mr Rajapaksa. It is the largest bloc in the 225-member Parliament.

Opposition politicians have accused Mr Wickremesinghe of shielding the Rajapaksa family.

In the past month, he has arrested dozens of key activists who led the nationwide protest movement against Mr Rajapaksa, his brothers and his government. Many activists are now in hiding.

"It's harder to mobilise now, so we are restrategising," said a human rights activist who requested anonymity.

Mr Rajapaksa's return suggests Mr Wickremesinghe is confident about maintaining order after quelling protests. It is also a sign of the Rajapaksa family's enduring influence in the nation.

It was on SLPP's request that Mr Wickremesinghe facilitated Mr Rajapaksa's return.

A few hours before he landed, videos of his brother Mahinda Rajapaksa presiding over a party meeting were released on social media. The former prime minister had been keeping a low profile since he resigned in May.

Sri Lanka's highest court also allowed another brother, former finance minister Basil Rajapaksa, to travel overseas until Jan 15.

As the government announced that Mr Rajapaksa would be "accorded entitlements provided to a former president", his critics said they are working on holding him accountable for policy missteps that led to the crisis.

Mr Rajapaksa's resignation ended his presidential immunity.

Human rights activists have said they would press for his arrest on multiple charges, including his alleged role in the 2009 assassination of prominent newspaper editor Lasantha Wickrematunge and war crimes that led to the deaths of Tamil civilians in 2009.

The former president also faces court charges in the US state of California over Mr Wickrematunge's murder and the torture of Tamil prisoners.

"As a citizen of Sri Lanka, he can return any time, but the question is whether he will face any accountability for his role in the crisis and the political violence he is accused of. It is a test for Sri Lanka, we are at crossroads again," said Ms Fonseka.