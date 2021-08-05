Residents of Afghan city told to evacuate amid Taleban battle

KABUL • The Afghan army was planning a major counter-attack yesterday to drive the Taleban out of a key southern city, warning residents that they must immediately flee their homes.

Dozens of civilians have already died in the battle for Lashkar Gah, a city of 200,000 people that would be the Taleban's biggest urban prize since it launched a nationwide offensive in May.

The insurgents have taken control of vast swathes of the countryside and key border towns as they have rushed to fill the vacuum left by withdrawing US forces.

They are now targeting the urban centres, with fierce fighting since last week in the cities of Herat near the western border with Iran, and Kandahar in the south, as well as Lashkar Gah.

There was also violence in the capital Kabul. A blast near the office of the country's main security agency wounded three people yesterday, hours after car bomb and gun attacks on politicians.

The violence highlighted the imminent threats facing the government as it seeks to hold on to power. The loss of Lashkar Gah, the capital of southern Helmand province, would be a massive strategic and psychological blow.

The Afghan army has flagged a major counter-offensive.

"Please leave as soon as possible so that we can start our operation," General Sami Sadat, commander of the 215 Maiwand Afghan Army Corps, said in a message to the city. "I know it is very difficult for you to leave your houses - it is hard for us too - but if you are displaced for a few days, please forgive us. We are fighting the Taleban wherever they are."

One resident provided a harrowing account for people unable to leave Lashkar Gah.

"The Taleban are everywhere in the city, you can see them on motorcycles in the streets. They are arresting or shooting people who have smartphones," he said.

The United Nations reported on Tuesday that at least 40 civilians had been killed in Lashkar Gah in the previous 24 hours.

The Taleban and the Kabul government remain far apart in US-backed peace talks, with the insurgents demanding "the lion's share of power" in any new government, the special US envoy, Afghan-born veteran diplomat Zalmay Khalilzad, said on Tuesday.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Afghan President Ashraf Ghani spoke on the phone on Tuesday, agreeing on the need to accelerate talks.

Mr Blinken and Mr Ghani also "condemned the ongoing Taleban attacks and displacement of the civilian population," US State Department spokesman Ned Price said.

