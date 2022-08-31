Relief can turn into desperation for many at makeshift camps

NOWSHERA (Pakistan) • •Makeshift camps have sprung up all over Pakistan - in schools, along motorways and on military bases - to give shelter to millions of displaced flood victims.

But the relief at finding safety can turn into desperation for many.

In the north-western town of Nowshera, a technical college was turned into a shelter for up to 2,500 flood victims, who sweltered in the summer heat with sporadic food aid and little access to water for bathing.

"We have been eating only rice for the past three days," said Mr Malang Jan, 60.

"I never thought that one day we would have to live like this. We have lost our heaven and are now forced to live a miserable life."

Mr Jan's family were rescued by boat when his home was submerged in the floods that have swamped a third of the country, killing more than 1,100 people and affecting tens of millions more.

The college gardens are lined with tents - the classrooms are filled with the families who arrived first and grabbed the chance for privacy. Others rest shoulder to shoulder in corridors with their meagre bundles of belongings.

Goats and chickens salvaged from the rising water graze in the campus courtyard.

The camp of 2,500 is managed by various charities, political parties and administrative officials overwhelmed by the scale of the disaster. Volunteers hand out tents, mattresses, water, dal and naan.

"It's a situation of panic," said Mr Mushfiq Rehman, a district court official who stepped in to oversee food delivery for the local administration.

"There is enough food, but people are getting desperate because they don't trust if they will get a meal again or not."

It is particularly difficult for women in this deeply conservative region of the country, where the all-covering burqa is commonly worn, and women rarely mix with men who are not relatives.

"We are Pashtun people; we don't come out of our homes often, but now we are forced to come out," said Ms Yasmin Shah, 56, who is sheltered in a classroom with her family.

Young women with burqas pulled up over their heads watch from upper floors. Older women take their place in queues to ensure they get a share of food handouts.

The heat is worsened when the few working fans stop working because of power cuts. There are no showers and only a few toilets are available for the displaced.

"Our self-respect is at stake... I stink but there is no place to take a shower," said Ms Fazal e Malik, who is staying with seven family members in a tent.

"Our women are facing problems and they feel humiliated."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE