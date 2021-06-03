Relief as India cancels key school-leaving exams

India called off its major school-leaving examinations on Tuesday, bringing relief to students and parents concerned that the exams, amid a second wave of virus cases, might put children's lives at risk.

The announcement came after a government meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The grade 12 exams, usually held in February and March, were delayed this year and slated to begin in May. But the calamitous second wave of the pandemic caused the exams to be pushed back further, with a proposal to hold them between July 15 and Aug 26.

While the outbreak has begun easing - with daily cases falling from over 400,000 in early May to fewer than 150,000 now - a campaign was launched by students and their supporters last month for the exams to be cancelled.

Schools have mostly been closed since March last year, and there were fears that holding the exams would expose students to infections. Most exam candidates are aged around 17 and ineligible for the jabs. Only those aged 18 and above are eligible for vaccination.

A petition against holding the exams was filed in the Supreme Court, which on Monday asked the government for "good and cogent" reasons for the tests to go ahead.

Dr Ameeta Mulla Wattal, principal of Springdales School in Delhi, said the decision to cancel the exams should have been announced sooner. Grade 12 students at her school were called in for offline "pre-boards", mock preparations held before the actual exams, in March. This was before the second wave hit and when exams were still scheduled for May.

Admission to higher education institutes are based on scores obtained in the exams. The delay in holding them has particularly worried many students who are seeking admission to universities abroad this year.

The Central Board of Secondary Education, which holds the exams, has said students will now be assessed according to "well-defined objective criteria in a time-bound manner". Students dissatisfied with the results will have an opportunity to take the exams later when the pandemic situation eases, it added in a statement.

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations, another national-level board, also announced on Tuesday that it is cancelling its school-leaving exams. Results for its students will now be based on a mechanism that will include internal evaluations conducted by schools.

These "board exams" had commenced in February last year and mostly ended by the time India began its lockdown on March 25. The remaining exams were later cancelled because of the pandemic.

Various state education boards, which also conduct school-leaving exams, have yet to announce their decision, but many are expected to follow the central government's decision to cancel the exams.

Grade 12 student Anusha Attree, who is from Noida, a suburb of Delhi, said that holding the exams would have been unfair to students who have been through the emotional trauma of losing their parents and other loved ones during the pandemic.