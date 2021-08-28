Regional branch of ISIS behind deadly attacks in recent years

WHAT IS THE ISLAMIC STATE-KHORASAN?

Months after the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terror group declared a caliphate in Iraq and Syria in 2014, breakaway fighters from the Pakistani Taleban joined militants in Afghanistan to form a regional chapter, pledging allegiance to ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

The group was formally acknowledged by the central ISIS leadership the next year as it sunk roots in north-eastern Afghanistan. It also set up sleeper cells in other parts of Pakistan and Afghanistan, including Kabul, according to United Nations monitors.

Latest estimates of its strength vary from several thousand active fighters to as low as 500, according to a UN Security Council report released last month.

"Khorasan" is a historical name for the region, taking in parts of what is today Pakistan, Iran, Afghanistan and Central Asia.

WHAT ATTACKS HAS THE GROUP CARRIED OUT?

The group has been responsible for some of the deadliest attacks of recent years. It has massacred civilians in both Afghanistan and Pakistan, at mosques, shrines, public squares and even hospitals.

The group has especially targeted Muslims from sects it considers heretical, including Shi'ites.

Last year, it was blamed for an attack that shocked the world - gunmen went on a bloody rampage at a maternity ward in a predominantly Shi'ite neighbourhood of Kabul, killing 16 mothers and mothers-to-be.

Beyond bombings and massacres, the Islamic State-Khorasan has failed to hold any territory in the region, suffering huge losses because of Taleban and United States-led military operations.

According to UN and US military assessments, after the phase of heavy defeats, the Islamic State-Khorasan now operates largely through covert cells based in or near cities to carry out high-profile attacks.

WHAT IS THE GROUP'S TIES WITH THE TALEBAN?

While both groups are hardline Sunni Islamist militants, there is no love lost between them.

They have differed on the minutiae of religion and strategy, while claiming to be the true flag-bearers of jihad.

That tussle has led to bloody fighting between the two, with the Taleban emerging largely victorious after 2019 when the Islamic State-Khorasan failed to secure territory as its parent group did in the Middle East.

In a sign of the enmity between the two groups, ISIS statements have referred to the Taleban as apostates.

HOW HAS ISIS REACTED TO THE TALEBAN VICTORY IN AFGHANISTAN?

Not well. ISIS had been highly critical of the deal last year between Washington and the Taleban that led to the agreement for withdrawing foreign troops, accusing the latter of abandoning the militant cause.

Following the Taleban's lightning takeover of Afghanistan, a number of militant groups around the world congratulated it - but not ISIS.

One ISIS commentary published after the fall of Kabul accused the Taleban of betraying Islamist militants with the US withdrawal deal and vowed to continue its fight, according to the Site Intelligence Group, which monitors militant communications.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE