India sees record single-day spike in Covid-19 cases, tally crosses 4.1m

NEW DELHI (XINHUA) - The Covid-19 pandemic situation continues to peak in India as the highest single-day spike of 90,632 new cases, and 1,065 deaths, were registered from across the country, according to the latest data released by the federal health ministry on Sunday (Sept 6).

The country's Covid-19 tally rose to 4,113,811, as the total deaths surged to 70,626.

Still, there are 862,320 active cases in the country, while 3,180,865 people have been successfully cured and discharged from hospitals.

Over the past several weeks, the country's focus has been on ramping up samples testing, which has led to the sudden jump in new Covid-19 cases found every day.

As per the data from the Indian Council of Medical Research, 48,831,145 samples had been tested as of Saturday, with 1,092,654 samples tested on Saturday alone.

India is passing through the Unlock-4 phase after the pandemic hit the country more than seven months ago.

The country continues to be among the worst Covid-19 affected nations across the world.

