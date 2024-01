NEW DELHI – Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has to safeguard her country’s hard fought economic gains and manage ties with the United States as she returns for a fifth term, said analysts.

The ruling Awami League won 222 of the 300 elected seats in the Jatiya Sangsad or Parliament, while independent candidates secured 63 seats following the Jan 7 elections which saw a 40 per cent voter turnout, according to the Election Commission.