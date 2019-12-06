Rape victim set ablaze on way to court in India

LUCKNOW • A 23-year-old rape victim was set ablaze by a gang of men, including the alleged rapist, as she made her way to court in northern India yesterday, the police said, stirring public outrage and shame over crimes against women.

During the past week, thousands of Indians have protested in several cities, following the alleged rape and murder of a 27-year-old vet near Hyderabad in the south.

Four men deflated a tyre on her scooter and tricked her with the promise of fixing it. The police say that they then raped and murdered her before setting her body on fire under an isolated bridge.

The horrific crime triggered protests across India, recalling a 2012 gang-rape and murder of a woman on a Delhi bus.

Protesters and parliamentarians are pressing for courts to fast-track rape cases and demanding tougher penalties.

Meanwhile, the woman attacked and burned yesterday was in a critical condition, said Dr D. S. Negi at the Civil Hospital in Lucknow, the capital of the northern state of Uttar Pradesh.

She had been on her way to catch a train in Unnao district to attend a hearing when she was doused with kerosene and set on fire, the police said.

"As per the victim's statement, five people were involved in setting her on fire, including the one who was accused in the rape case," Supt Vikrant Vir, a police superintendent in Unnao, told Reuters.

All five men have been detained, Uttar Pradesh police said in a tweet.

Police documents showed that the woman had filed a complaint with Unnao police in March alleging that she had been raped at gunpoint on Dec 12 last year.

The alleged rapist was subsequently jailed, but released last week after securing bail, police officer S. K. Bhagat said in Lucknow.

More than 33,000 women were raped in India in 2017, according to the latest official figures, but experts say that vast numbers of assaults go unreported.

Uttar Pradesh is India's most populous state and has become notorious for its poor record regarding crimes against women, with more than 4,200 cases of rape reported there in 2017 - the highest in the country.

The Uttar Pradesh state government, controlled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party, came under fire in July from opposition groups accusing it of protecting a lawmaker accused of rape.

"When will things change?" asked Madam Asha Singh, the mother of the 23-year-old woman whose death in 2012 shocked the world and led to tougher laws against sexual abuse in India.

"Nothing has changed - despite everything."

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE