Rape trials stir controversy in Indian state of Kerala

Two rape trials - one involving a movie star and the other, a former Catholic bishop - have led to deep divisions among the public in the south Indian state of Kerala.

Actor and producer Dileep, 55, is accused of arranging the abduction and sexual assault of an actress in 2017 in one case, while Father Franco Mulakkal, 57, a former bishop of the Jalandhar diocese in northern Punjab state, was accused of raping a nun 13 times in the other case.

The alleged victim in the first case is an actress who worked in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam films. She was abducted in Kochi and assaulted in her car for two hours on Feb 17, 2017.

Some of the 10 people accused of being connected with the case recorded the assault on video.

A few months later, Dileep was arrested for allegedly paying off those involved in the assault and for the video recording. He was detained for three months in July 2017 and is now out on bail.

In the other case, the nun, aged around 45, filed a police complaint in June 2018 that the former bishop raped her repeatedly between 2014 and 2016 when he visited her Missionaries of Jesus congregation in Kottayam city in Kerala, which is part of his diocese.

But Father Mulakkal - and the diocese - accused the nun of seeking revenge for an inquiry into a complaint against her.

He was arrested and removed temporarily from his post by the Vatican after the allegations.

The Association of Malayalam Movie Artists has backed Dileep, while the Catholic church in India backed Father Mulakkal.

Both alleged victims had few allies - and they were mostly close female colleagues - but the public mood shifted last week.

The actress' case came into the spotlight in recent weeks after director Balachandra Kumar, a former friend of the accused, released incriminating audio clips that might prove witness-tampering.

On Jan 10, the alleged victim spoke in public for the first time using her Instagram handle.

"Even though I am not the one who committed the crime, there have been attempts to humiliate, silence and isolate me," she wrote.

Over 200 actors, directors and producers shared her post. Public outrage has now led to prominent actors like Mammootty and Mohanlal, who had earlier supported the accused, to tweet that they now stand with the alleged victim.

The trial involving the nun, which began in November 2019, concluded with what many in Kerala described as a "shocking" verdict on Jan 15. The former bishop was acquitted by a lower court for want of evidence.

The judge rejected the nun's testimony because she did not mention the exact details of the rape at all times, omitted the name of a nun she had disclosed the incidents to, and occasionally used milder phrases than rape to describe the forced encounters.

The nun's lawyer said she would lodge an appeal.

The unexpected verdict sparked a wave of condemnation, bringing supporters of both cases together and enraging many others.

Delhi-based senior lawyer Vrinda Grover said: "This search for the ideal rape victim by the Indian courts continues to give injustice." She added that the verdict is flawed as it assassinates the victim's character by going into her "fabricated past sexual history".

The nun had to go through two breast examinations to disprove the defence team's allegations that she had other "illicit relations".

Former Kottayam Superintendent of Police S. Harishankar, who led the investigations, called the verdict "unbelievable" and "very disappointing". He said that unlike many sexual harassment cases, all the witnesses had turned up, and insisted there was ample medical and corroborative evidence.

In a Jan 19 social media campaign, hundreds of women posted letters of support with the hashtag #WithTheNuns and #Avalkoppam or "with her" in Malayalam.

Nuns who staged unprecedented protests to get the Vatican to respond to petitions said they were penalised, given warnings, slapped with transfer notices and even expelled from the congregation.

According to national crime statistics between 2018 and 2020, Kerala recorded the second-highest number of rape cases in India, after Rajasthan. In 98 per cent of the cases, the victims knew their assailants.