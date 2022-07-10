Rajapaksa's political future in doubt after protesters seize residence

A question mark hung over Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's political future yesterday after demonstrators protesting against a worsening economic crisis stormed the presidential palace and forced him to flee, with his whereabouts unknown.

Mr Rajapaksa was once lauded as "The Terminator" who crushed a decades-long insurgency in the island nation, which propelled his rise to power in a 2019 election.

But in the aftermath of his unceremonious exit from his official residence under military guard as protesters closed in yesterday, speculation was rife that his resignation - a longstanding demand of the protesters - was imminent after months of defiance. Speaker of Parliament Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena said late yesterday that he had been informed that Mr Rajapaksa will step down from the presidency on July 13.

Mr Rajapaksa is not the sole political casualty of yesterday's popular uprising. Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe said that he would quit to make way for a new "all-party government" amid widespread public anger over an unprecedented financial crisis that has left the country strapped for food, fuel, medicine and other essentials.

Mr Wickremesinghe's resignation came after he held talks with several political party leaders on the government's next steps amid widespread unrest.

For his safety, Mr Wickremesinghe was moved to an undisclosed location. In an incident that underlined the threat, his personal residence in Colombo was set on fire by protesters yesterday evening.

There have been calls from opposition politicians for both Mr Rajapaksa and Mr Wickremesinghe to step down, including from former president Maithripala Sirisena, who warned: "If that does not happen, political instability will worsen."

Notably, Mr Wickremesinghe had assumed the role of prime minister when Mr Gotabaya Rajapaksa's elder brother, Mahinda, resigned after his official residence was stormed by agitated Sri Lankans who believe misgovernance by the Rajapaksa clan was at the root of the country's woes.

Other members of the Rajapaksa family who held government positions had also stepped down in the face of growing protests.

Soldiers and the police fired shots into the air and used water cannon and tear gas on protesters marching on Mr Rajapaksa's residence yesterday to little avail.

Demonstrators had packed into trains and buses from several parts of the country to attend the demonstration, even though fuel has become a scarce commodity in Sri Lanka.

Hapless law enforcement officers were forced to watch as swarms of protesters - some draped in the national flag - marched onto the presidential grounds before entering the building, with some of them using the opportunity to take a dip in the presidential pool.

Others packed rooms and corridors in the stately President's House, rummaging through chests of drawers and sitting on beds and sofas. Even more were milling outside, with the heavy police presence that had guarded the building vanishing altogether from the colonial-era residence. Other government buildings were not spared, with mobs forcing their way into the Finance Ministry and the President's seafront offices.

Yesterday's events were not entirely free of violence, with at least 39 people - including two police officers - injured, according to the hospital authorities.

The protesters' hopes aside, the new political uncertainty could in fact plunge Sri Lanka deeper into economic misery by endangering its bid to secure a financial bailout from the International Monetary Fund.

The country of 22 million people has been battered by months of electricity blackouts, food and fuel shortages and spiralling inflation in a painful economic downturn that has pushed many to the brink of hunger. The Covid-19 pandemic is partly to blame for the current woes, having deprived the nation of the tourist income that makes up a large part of its economy.