Rain-related incidents kill 17 people in India's Uttar Pradesh

NEW DELHI (XINHUA) - At least 17 people have been killed and 19 others injured in rain-related incidents in India's northern state of Uttar Pradesh, state-run broadcaster All India Radio (AIR) said on Tuesday (June 25).

The deaths took place over 36 hours after monsoon rains lashed several parts of the state.

"So far, 17 people were killed and 19 others injured in different rain-related incidents in the state in the last 36 hours. Maximum casualties have been reported from Hardoi, where three farmers died when lightning stuck them in their fields. Lightning also caused two deaths each in Sitapur and Jalaun and one death in Badayun," the broadcaster said.

According to meteorological department officials, during the 24 hours to Tuesday, the monsoon had reached Ruhelkhand and Tarai region in the state.

"Many districts, including Shahjahanpur, Bareilly, Pilibhit, (and) Lakhimpur, are getting monsoon showers. Maximum rainfall was recorded in Shahjahanpur in the last 24 hours, which was 43 millimetres," AIR said.

The state government of Uttar Pradesh has expressed grief over the deaths and directed all district magistrates to distribute monetary relief to those families that lost members, besides providing medical care to the injured.

According to meteorological department officials, thundershowers are likely to continue in many places across the state during the next two days.

The south-west monsoon this year first hit India's southern state of Kerala on June 8 after a delay of a week.